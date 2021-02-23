From sun to snow to sun to snow Thursday – Mark

This afternoon we will be seeing rain or snow, possibly even some graupel depending on conditions.

Your 4 Things to Know—it’s going to be windy today, bringing lower temps, clouds and rain. Wednesday, things will turn around and get sunny, warming up before cooling down again on Thursday, where we expect to see up to two inches of snow.

Here are the average temperatures for today, although they will feel cooler when you factor in the wind.

This week, we’ll see scattered afternoon showers, rain or snow, moving through as this system exits. It will be sunny and mild on Wednesday, and then the next system rolls in Thursday morning with one to two inches of snow for Spokane. Then, we’ll see showers on Friday and then partly cloudy and mild for the weekend.