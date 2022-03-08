From spring to winter and back again in the forecast – Kris

I’ve been going back and forth between light spring jackets and full winter parkas for the past couple of weeks, and we’re going to do it again this week! Today, we topped out at 52° in Spokane! That’s a little above average, and it felt great. However, an Arctic front will drop in tomorrow that’s going to send us all digging for another layer. We will only hit 40° for a high temperature with partly sunny skies. There’s a chance of mountain snow with the cold front’s passage, but down in town there’s only a slight chance of a few sprinkles or flurries.

Meanwhile, it’s going to get even colder for Wednesday before temperature rebound for the weekend. We will start out the day on Wednesday in the teens! Highs will only climb into the mid 30s. However, it is going to be a spectacularly sunny day, so it might not seem that cold. Temperatures will be back around average or even above by the weekend.