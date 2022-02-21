From snow to winds and colder – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

We got some snow this morning, but once it starts to taper off, we’ll see some frigid temperatures.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect today and continues through Wednesday morning.

Mon Winter Advisory

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • We have light snow and a cool start
  • We get much colder tonight
  • Get ready for subzero wind chill
  • This cold continues through Wednesday

Mon Mid 4 Things

Clouds and cold weather today with northeast winds kicking up.

Mon Mid 12 Hours

Snow continues south of I-90. Colder air settles in with low 20s during the day and single digits overnight.

Gusty Winds with a Windchill Advisory start tonight and continue through Wednesday morning.

Mon Planning 7 Day

