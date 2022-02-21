From snow to winds and colder – Mark
Happy Monday!
We got some snow this morning, but once it starts to taper off, we’ll see some frigid temperatures.
A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect today and continues through Wednesday morning.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- We have light snow and a cool start
- We get much colder tonight
- Get ready for subzero wind chill
- This cold continues through Wednesday
Clouds and cold weather today with northeast winds kicking up.
Snow continues south of I-90. Colder air settles in with low 20s during the day and single digits overnight.
Gusty Winds with a Windchill Advisory start tonight and continue through Wednesday morning.
