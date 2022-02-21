From snow to winds and colder – Mark

Happy Monday!

We got some snow this morning, but once it starts to taper off, we’ll see some frigid temperatures.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect today and continues through Wednesday morning.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We have light snow and a cool start

We get much colder tonight

Get ready for subzero wind chill

This cold continues through Wednesday

Clouds and cold weather today with northeast winds kicking up.

Snow continues south of I-90. Colder air settles in with low 20s during the day and single digits overnight.

Gusty Winds with a Windchill Advisory start tonight and continue through Wednesday morning.