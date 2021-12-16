From snow to clear and COLD tonight – Mark

Happy chilly Thursday,

We’re starting off cold and it’s only going to get colder. Temperatures will hit the low 30s this afternoon before we dip back down into the low 20s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

Some light afternoon snow is possible

A much colder night is on the way tonight

A sunny, but cold Friday

A warmer, but wet weekend is ahead

Our highs are below average and bringing some afternoon snow.

We clear up later tonight, but it’s going to get frigid.

Another round of light snow is on the way this afternoon with clearing and cold tonight.

Sunshine moves in on Friday with another front for the weekend. A rain/snow mix and potential heavy mountain snow continues until Sunday night.

Cooler with light flurries next week.