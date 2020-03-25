From snow and rain, to clear then cool – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

This morning we have snow around I-90 and North with rain showers to the south.

Wedrightnowtemps[1]

The forecast models show this system leaving the area around 2pm by 4pm we should just have showers South and East of Spokane.

Wedafternoonforcastmodel[1]

Below average highs in Eastern Washington and N. Idaho

Wedhighs[1]

With most staying home we see a nice break around 2pm and a great time to get outdoors to stretch your legs and let the kids play.

Wedtimetogetoutdoors[1]

Thursday will be Mostly Sunny and mild with more showers this weekend.

Wed4day[1]

