From snow and rain, to clear then cool – Mark

This morning we have snow around I-90 and North with rain showers to the south.

The forecast models show this system leaving the area around 2pm by 4pm we should just have showers South and East of Spokane.

Below average highs in Eastern Washington and N. Idaho

With most staying home we see a nice break around 2pm and a great time to get outdoors to stretch your legs and let the kids play.

Thursday will be Mostly Sunny and mild with more showers this weekend.