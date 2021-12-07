From fog to rain, then a warmer Wednesday – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Our morning fog continues into the afternoon across the region.

Here is a look at the rest of your day: low to mid 30s with clouds.

Your 4 Things to Know:

Areas of fog will linger today

We warm up for Wednesday

We’ll have some rain that will turn to sunshine

A calm end to the week is expcted

Our highs are just above average for this time of year.

Wednesday afternoon is expected to bring some sun and mild temperatures around 42. A partly cloudy Thursday and Friday are on the way, then rain or snow showers all weekend.