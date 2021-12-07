From fog to rain, then a warmer Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday!

Our morning fog continues into the afternoon across the region.

Tue Late Am Fog

Here is a look at the rest of your day: low to mid 30s with clouds.

Tue Rest Of

Your 4 Things to Know:

  • Areas of fog will linger today
  • We warm up for Wednesday
  • We’ll have some rain that will turn to sunshine
  • A calm end to the week is expcted

Tue Mid 4 Things

Our highs are just above average for this time of year.

Tue Highs

Wednesday afternoon is expected to bring some sun and mild temperatures around 42. A partly cloudy Thursday and Friday are on the way, then rain or snow showers all weekend.

Tue Planning 7 Day

