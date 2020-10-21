From fielding balls to fielding calls, Spokane Indians staff answer COVID-19 and school questions

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Information about COVID-19 and schools can change quickly, that’s why there’s a phone line dedicated just for parents.

The Spokane Indians are trying to be creative and keep busy during the coronavirus. Over the summer it had an Infield Cafe, allowing people to have lunch on their field. They also had ballpark to-go meals, too, also donating some to Second Harvest.

Now, staff are answering questions about COVID-19.

With a canceled baseball season, The Spokane Indians are trying to do what they can to help. That’s why they stepped up to the plate and are answering all the questions parents may have.

Assistant General Manager Sean Bozigian didn’t see this coming when he started the job five years ago. Even though it’s not what he signed up for, he’s happy to help the community.

“We truly look at Avista Stadium as a community stadium. We’re proud of the fact that we were able to take that on, and step up to the plate and try out something new for our staff that we already feel is trained to do so and to take those calls,” Bozigian said.

Spokane Regional Health trained 13 Spokane Indians staff to answer questions parents have about school guidelines and COVID-19.

SRHD spokesperson Kelli Hawkins says this line is funded by the CARES Act. The hotline should be active through the end of December, and there is a possibility it could go beyond that.

The hotline was set up specifically for parents, as the health district said it didn’t want schools to be inundated with calls.

LIST: Keeping track of COVID-19 in local school districts

Nick Gaebe, the assistant general manager of tickets, said people called asking about symptoms, where they can get tested and when they should quarantine.

“There’s a lot of people who could still use this resource. That’s what we’re excited about is being that resource for them. We definitely want parents to know we’re here, we’re available,” Gaebe said.

Staff are doing all of this while figuring out plans for the 2021 season, hoping the Spokane Indians will be back on the field with fans in the stands. Bozigian tells 4 News Now they’re trying some new things, but couldn’t detail what they’re planning.

In the meantime, they’ll continue helping out the community with this hotline.

“It’s real humans. It’s real community members that you’re talking to and we want to provide information when we can. We’re in a position we’re able to answer the phone with a smiling face and be ready to do that,” Bozigian said.

If you have any questions as a parent with COVID-19 and school guidelines, call 888-338-3821 between 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

RELATED: COVID-19 surges in Spokane, Kootenai counties

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.