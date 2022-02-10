‘Frites by Idaho’: Idaho Potato Commission giving away potato perfume

by Erin Robinson

Screenshot: Idaho Potato Commission

BOISE, Idaho — If you love the smell that takes over your car after a trip through the drive-thru, then you’ll want to get your hands on this.

“Frites by Idaho” is a new fragrance from the Idaho Potato Commission that embodies the “irresistible essence of potatoes from Idaho” for the same price as a large order of fries.

Somewhat shockingly, the new perfume sold out quickly, but there is still a chance for you to get your hands on a bottle.

Head over to the @IdahoPotatoes Instagram page, give them a like and tag your favorite “spud” for your chance to win one of 10 remaining bottles.

The giveaway ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

