Fringe Boutique to close after 10 years

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fringe Salon & Boutique is closing after 10 years.

The boutique made the announcement on Sunday, thanking the community for a decade of “fun, friendships, and lots of memories.”

Fringe aims to having a 40-percent-off closing sale this Wednesday.

