Frigid temperatures and sunshine Wednesday, snow moves in overnight – Mark

Hope you’re staying warm out there!

Today will be sunny and very cold. Temperatures at dinnertime will be around 7 degrees.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, December 29:

Wind chill

Snow tonight and Thursday

Temperatures potentially below zero for New Year’s Eve

Warming trend starts Sunday

Temperatures will be 20 degrees below average today. Highs will be in the low teens for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Temperatures across the state will be in the single digits tonight. Snow is expected to move in overnight.

Arctic air will continue through Saturday.

We will have light snow overnight, totally about an inch or two.

It will be dry and very cold for the end of the week.

Temperatures will be warming on Sunday to near normal by Monday.