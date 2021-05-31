Friends of Manito Plant Sale starts this week, reservation-only for second year

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Each year The Friends of Manito puts on two plant sales to raise funds for projects and activities which support Manito Park.

The plant sales include a selection of perennials, house plants and handmade Home and Garden Décor items.

This year, due to coronavirus, The Friends of Manito are once again requiring shoppers to sign up for timeslots in order to attend.

This is to ensure social distancing and to provide a safe and healthy environment for customers.

We’re live at Manito Park this morning talking all about the Friends of Manito plant sale. For the second year, it’s reservation-only. Shop plants as well as other items to spruce up your garden this summer! We’ll show you the selection on #GMNW 🪴 @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/hB0xYfgucV — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) May 31, 2021

The plant sale this year is on June 3rd, 4th and 5th as well as June 10th, 11th and 12th from 8am to 3pm.

It will be in the fenced area called ‘The Yard’ near the Manito Meeting Room and Gaiser Conservatory.

Vaccinated shoppers are not required to wear masks.

If you are not vaccinated, maintain six feet of distance from other customers or wear a mask.

One can be provided for you if you did not bring your own.

For more information on the plant sale and to sign up for a time slot, see the Friends of Manito website.

