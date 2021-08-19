Friends of Manito fall plant sale returns to one-day event in Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Friends of Manito have a fall plant sale happening this Saturday, August 21.
The spring plant sale in June and in the past year have been limited capacity and spread out over several days due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But this sale will be back to normal — no reservations needed. Just a one-day plant sale from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friends of Manito say they have received a new shipment of plants in addition to those from the spring sale which have now grown up.
Expect to see the plants on tables in the parking lot just east of Gaiser Conservatory, all nicely arranged by botanical name, so you can see all of a species together and make your choice.
For more details on the event, see this page on the Friends of Manito website.
