Friends of Manito fall plant sale returns to one-day event in Manito Park

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Friends of Manito have a fall plant sale happening this Saturday, August 21.

The spring plant sale in June and in the past year have been limited capacity and spread out over several days due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But this sale will be back to normal — no reservations needed. Just a one-day plant sale from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Those who are coming and are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask 😷 Saturday from 8am – 3pm! On our website, we have a story with a link to the Friends of Manito website. They have a list of plants available ahead of time! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/i9TU0VMTRd — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 19, 2021

Friends of Manito say they have received a new shipment of plants in addition to those from the spring sale which have now grown up.

Expect to see the plants on tables in the parking lot just east of Gaiser Conservatory, all nicely arranged by botanical name, so you can see all of a species together and make your choice.

For more details on the event, see this page on the Friends of Manito website.

