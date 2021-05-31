‘Friends of Manito Art Festival’ coming to Manito Park this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Manito Park’s first ever art festival is coming to the iconic park on July 31.

The Friends of Manito Art Festival is the first of its kind at Manito Park. Artists are encouraged to apply for a booth on the Friends of Manito website.

There will be watercolor works, sculptures, photographic work and prints mixed media will be on display, but the lineup of artists has not been announced yet.

The festival will be held Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on the green east of Duncan Garden.

