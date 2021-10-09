‘Friends of Adam Cheney Suicide Prevention Benefit’ happening today

by Esther Bower

POST FALLS, Idaho — To address suicide and fight to end the epidemic, a prevention fundraiser is happening Saturday to remember a young man, Adam Cheney, who lost his life to suicide during the pandemic.

The event kicked off with a motorcycle rally in Hillyard at 5526 N. Market St. in Spokane. Riders began their journey at 10 a.m. and will end the rally at Curley’s at Hauser Junction in Post Falls. Registration started at 9 a.m., and it’s $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.

At Curley’s, there will be live bands, a spaghetti raffle, auctions and a memorial of people who’ve lost their life too soon to suicide. The activities start at 12 p.m.

You can find more details about the event here.

All donations and proceeds will benefit Failsafe For Life, a local suicide prevention organization fighting to end suicide through connection, education and hope.

