Friends and family identify man killed in downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friends and family have identified the man killed in a shooting downtown Saturday night.
A GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses identifies Jakobe Ford as the victim of the shooting.
Ford’s family says he was a brother and father, and the community knew him as an athlete; 4 News Now covered the state champion high-jumper’s explosive performance at Hoopfest back in 2019.
Spokane Police confirmed 25-year-old Michael Le was booked for second-degree murder for the shooting of Ford.
