Friends and family identify man killed in downtown Spokane shooting

by Connor Sarles

Ford family // GoFundMe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friends and family have identified the man killed in a shooting downtown Saturday night.

A GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses identifies Jakobe Ford as the victim of the shooting.

Friends & family say Jakobe Ford is the young man who was killed last night in downtown Spokane. He was a dad, brother, friend and inspiration to many. He had just signed a professional deal with his track career. On @kxly4news, his family shares the legacy he’s leaving behind. pic.twitter.com/yEZu9pM9Re — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) August 1, 2021

Ford’s family says he was a brother and father, and the community knew him as an athlete; 4 News Now covered the state champion high-jumper’s explosive performance at Hoopfest back in 2019.

Spokane Police confirmed 25-year-old Michael Le was booked for second-degree murder for the shooting of Ford.

