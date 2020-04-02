Friday will be a transition day – Mark

Tonight will be another cold one for our area with temperatures below freezing.

The odds are we will see scattered light snow early Friday morning. It should move fast and we will see sun and clouds later. Winds will fire up Friday afternoon as the system exits.

We wont see much warmer temperatures. A couple of degrees warmer is possible but the breezy conditions will offset that.

Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend. Sunday will have scattered showers and then we start a slow warming trend into next week.