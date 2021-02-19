Friday weather wrap with a sneak peek at your weekend forecast

The snow has tapered off, but we could see a few more light flurries over the morning. There stands a chance for some redevelopment in Idaho in the early afternoon hours. Keep this all in mind as your on the roads today- they could be slick! Cloudy conditions remain for the rest of our Friday with a high of 36 degrees and light, southwest winds.

As we head into the weekend, very slight chance for snow Saturday morning before 7 AM with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Sunday marks the beginning of second storm system moving in but this time, much warmer with a rain/snow mix and breezy conditions- gusts up to 40 MPH. Monday we’re looking at a high of 49 degrees! The clouds will move out and we’ll get some sunny skies for the first part of next week. – Emily Blume

