Friday showers then a dry, mild weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Friday!

We’ll have some midday showers, rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.,

Fri Mid 12 Hours

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Possible showers today
  • A breezy afternoon on tap
  • A dry, mild weekend head
  • Next week looks great

Fri Mid 4 Things

Today’s highs are about average, in the mid 30s.

Fri Highs

Saturday will be warmer and drier

Fri Sat Highs

Warmer and windy at times with scattered showers today. The weekend looks to be dry with upper 30s for highs. Next week will be dry, cloudy and mild.

Fri Planning

