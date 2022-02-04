Friday showers then a dry, mild weekend – Mark
Happy Friday!
We’ll have some midday showers, rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains.,
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Possible showers today
- A breezy afternoon on tap
- A dry, mild weekend head
- Next week looks great
Today’s highs are about average, in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be warmer and drier
Warmer and windy at times with scattered showers today. The weekend looks to be dry with upper 30s for highs. Next week will be dry, cloudy and mild.
