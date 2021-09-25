Friday Night Sports Extra part one 9-24
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re back with another edition of Friday Night Sports Extra as Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti take you to high schools all over the area for football highlights.
Part one includes:
Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane
Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead
North Central vs. Rogers
Ridgeline vs. University
Moscow vs. Lake City
Lakeland vs. Post Falls
Cheney vs. West Valley
