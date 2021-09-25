Friday Night Sports Extra part one 9-24

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re back with another edition of Friday Night Sports Extra as Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti take you to high schools all over the area for football highlights.

Part one includes:

Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane

Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead

North Central vs. Rogers

Ridgeline vs. University

Moscow vs. Lake City

Lakeland vs. Post Falls

Cheney vs. West Valley

