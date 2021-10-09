Friday Night Sports Extra Part One 10-8

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Four News Now sports team of Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti are back with another week of high school football highlights from around the area.

Part One includes:

Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley

Mt. Spokane vs. Ferris

Richland vs. Mead

Ridgeline vs. Cheney

Coeur d’alene vs. Lake City

Moscow vs. Lakeland

Post Falls vs. Lewiston

