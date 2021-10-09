Friday Night Sports Extra Part One 10-8
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Four News Now sports team of Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti are back with another week of high school football highlights from around the area.
Part One includes:
Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley
Mt. Spokane vs. Ferris
Richland vs. Mead
Ridgeline vs. Cheney
Coeur d’alene vs. Lake City
Moscow vs. Lakeland
Post Falls vs. Lewiston
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.