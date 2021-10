Friday Night Sports Extra part one 10-22

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Our Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti are back with another night of high school football highlights on Friday Night Sports Extra.

Part one includes:

LEWISTON vs COEUR D’ALENE

LAKE CITY vs POST FALLS

FERRIS vs GONZAGA PREP

CENTRAL VALLEY vs MEAD

MT. SPOKANE vs UNIVERSITY

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.