Friday Night Sports Extra Part 1
Highlights from various match ups across the region including:
Central Valley shutting out Ferris on Homecoming night
Gonzaga Prep’s continue to dominate early on in the season with a big win against Cheney
Mount Spokane beating new high school Ridgeline at Union Stadium
Clarkston traveling up to Spokane Valley and winning against North Central
Freeman beating Deer Park on Thursday night
and Lakeside winning and Chelan
