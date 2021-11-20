Friday Night is all about fog, freezing fog and freezing drizzle – Kris

The snow season officially kicked off yesterday, and the fog season was not far behind. Areas of dense fog have blanketed the Inland Northwest this evening. This is not only causing problems with low visibility. With temperatures are below freezing and black ice, freezing fog and freezing drizzle will make Friday night travel a challenge. As is frequently the case this time of year, the fog will not clear easily. Expect low clouds and fog through the day on Saturday. It should be dry for the Lilac Parade in downtown Spokane, but it won’t be warm and sunny! Expect gray skies and highs only in the mid 30s.

For Sunday, expect more low clouds and fog with highs in the upper 30s. Next week there’s a chance of snow showers int he mountains, but expect mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions in the valleys. There is one exception; a slight chance of snow late Monday into Tuesday morning.