Friday is the last day to register to vote in Idaho before Nov. 3 election

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

If you live in Idaho and plan to vote in the November 3 general election, you must register by Friday.

Idahoans looking to register to vote can do so online, by mail or in-person.

Registering Online

To register online, go to elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ApplicationInstructions.aspx.

Click the “Start” button and enter your information on the following pages. Items marked with an asterisk are mandatory.

Your deadline to do this is by Friday, October 9.

RELATED: Record number of people choosing to vote by mail in Kootenai County

Registering By Mail

If you would like to register by mail, you will need to print, fill out and sign a voter registration application. Then, mail it to your local county clerk’s office.

It must be postmarked by October 9.

Registering In-Person

Visit your county clerk’s office. There, you will be asked to fill out and sign a voter registration application. You must do this by October 9. Check your clerk’s website for office hour information.

RELATED: #4ThePeople: How to register to vote in Washington and Idaho

RELATED: #4ThePeople: Where to return your ballot and how to track it

Do you have more questions about the upcoming election? Submit them below or by clicking here, and the 4 News Now team will get them answered.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.