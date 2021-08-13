Friday is the last day for Coeur d’Alene’s summer meal program

by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Friday is the last day for Coeur d’Alene families to pick up free meals for their children.

The Coeur d’Alene School District’s summer meal program is ending for the season, but lunch will be served Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Borah Elementary, Skyway Elementary and Lakes Middle School.

Meanwhile, families in Spokane Public Schools will have until August 20 to pick up free summer meals.

READ: Local students talk masks, social distancing and a return to another pandemic school year

READ: Gov. Little: Get vaccinated so students can have a normal school year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.