Friday is National Wear Red Day

Get ready to pull your favorite red outfit from the closest for National Wear Red Day.

National Wear Red Day is Feb. 4 this year. It’s a day that helps raise awareness about heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease is the leading killer for women. It claims one out of three lives, according to the American Heart Association. It kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

That’s why it’s so important to raise awareness.

This year, the American Heart Association is all about creating or rebuilding healthy habits that might have fallen to the wayside during the pandemic. It’s calling its campaign Reclaim Your Rhythm. You can read more about it here.

RELATED: Providence wants to help you get heart healthy

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.