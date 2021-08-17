Friday event to celebrate Whistalks Way, local Women Warriors

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Community Colleges of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the local Indigenous community and Spokane leaders will celebrate Women Warriors at an event on Friday.

Councilwoman Karen Stratton has collaborated with the Spokane Tribe, the Native American Alliance for Policy and Action and the Community Colleges of Spokane to celebrate Whistalks Way and honor Native and Indigenous women in the community.

Last year, Fort George Wright Drive was officially renamed to Whistalks Way and it's time we properly celebrate. We hope you can join us Friday, Aug. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m., in front of the library at Spokane Falls Community College. pic.twitter.com/ccjJB4dtfg — Community Colleges of Spokane (@CCofSpokane) August 16, 2021

“Last year, Council voted unanimously the change of Fort George Wright Drive to Whistalks Way and it is time we properly celebrate its renaming,” Stratton said. “As we celebrate a great woman warrior Whistalks, we look to celebrate women who display that same strength as warriors in our region.”

Whist-alks was a Spokane woman who played a role in the resistance against George Wright. She was the daughter of Chief Polotkin and wife of Qualchan, a Yakama warrior. The road was renamed after her because of her strength, leadership and devotion to her tribe.

Friday’s celebration will honor Indengous women serving in the community as medical professionals, environmentalists, educators and leaders in the Greater Spokane region.

The event will include a land acknowledgement, a painting presentation from the Spokane Tribe to Spokane Falls Community College, songs by Rose Creek Signers, recognition of women leaders and refreshments.

It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Spokane Falls Community College.

