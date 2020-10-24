Friday evening SNOW UPDATE: setting October records and it’s still coming down

As of 5:00 this evening, Spokane has shattered its daily snowfall record. Spokane International Airport has recorded 4.7″ of snow so far, and it is still snowing. The record for today is a measly 0.20″ set back in 1957. Right now, we are in second place for the snowiest October day on record. We only need to 1.2″ to tie the 5.9″ that fell on October 22nd, 1957. At this rate, I think we’re going to do it. Snow intensity is picking up this evening and is approaching 1″ an hour. Most of the heavier snow will begin tapering off around 8:00 this evening. Lighter snow will continue until around 11:00.

We will finally dry out completely in the pre-dawn hours. Bottom line, another 2 – 3″ of snow is possible in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. That snow won’t be going anywhere for a while. Expect a very cold weekend, with high temperatures barely getting to freezing and overnight lows in the low teens. Saturday will feel especially cold with strong northerly winds.