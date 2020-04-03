Friday cool and windy – Mark
Early morning snow showers from Diamond Lake to N. Idaho. Should be drier as the day moves on.
We are still below average for daytime highs but we have wqarmer weather moving in for next week.
Due to the gusty winds to 30mph later today we should see ok condition from 10am – 2pm. Still windy though.
A better Saturday with more scattered showers Sunday. Next week drier and warmer.
