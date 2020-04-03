Friday cool and windy – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson
Fri4day[1]

Early morning snow showers from Diamond Lake to N. Idaho. Should be drier as the day moves on.

Frisnapshotsnow[1]

We are still below average for daytime highs but we have wqarmer weather moving in for next week.

Frihighs[1]

Due to the gusty winds to 30mph later today we should see ok condition from 10am – 2pm. Still windy though.

 

Frioutdoors[1]

A better Saturday with more scattered showers Sunday. Next week drier and warmer.

Fri4day[1]

 

 

