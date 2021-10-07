Freya Street on-ramp reopens, but plans to close it remain

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews have reopened the Freya St. on-ramp to eastbound I-90 in Spokane–but there are still plans to permanently close it.

The on-ramp was reopened at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Despite this, the Washington State Department of Transportation is still looking for community feedback on whether the on-ramp should be permanently closed.

After looking at safety, they said closing the ramp would reduce crashes, congestion and improve travel times on the interstate. The closure would reroute traffic to the eastbound Custer St. on-ramp onto I-90.

The department said the closure could reduce the number of crashes by two every year.

