Fresh snow on the ground with more Tuesday morning – Mark

If you liked the snow over the weekend, then you’ll love this morning’s forecast.

Here are your 4 Things to Know this morning:

  • Fresh snow is falling
  • Cloudy conditions throughout today with that snow turning to showers to the south
  • More clouds moving in overnight
  • More snow on the way tomorrow

The thermometer won’t be moving much today – We’ll see temperatures stick around the low 30s.

After a warmer start to December, we’re finally seeing normal highs for this time of year, with conditions mostly in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll see clouds today with more snow to the south of Spokane and cloudy overnight with another 2″ of snow possible starting Tuesday mid-morning. Wednesday will bring another break with more rain/snow possible Thursday. Friday is also looking like a break and the rain comes through the weekend.

