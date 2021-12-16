Another round of light snow expected Thursday – Mark
As you get ready to head out, be prepared for winter driving conditions! Fresh snow is covering roads this morning.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, December 16:
- Afternoon light soon
- Much colder tonight
- A sunny, cold Friday ahead
- Warmer, wet weekend
Light snow is expected to fall this afternoon.
Temperatures will be below average today. Highs will be in the low 30s in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
Skies will clear and temperatures will be cold tonight.
We will have sunshine on Friday with another system moving in this weekend.
We will have a rain/snow mix with heavy mountain snow until Sunday night.
Temperatures will be cooler with and light flurries will persist next week.
