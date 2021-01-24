Freezing temps and possible snow on the way for Sunday! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – These past couple of days have been downright freezing! It looks like we’ll continue to see those frigid temperatures for our Sunday and into the work week.

Our high for the day will reach 33 degrees in Spokane. We could see light snow move in as early as 10 a.m., but chances are higher that we’ll see it later on in the day.

While we are expecting that snow to arrive, accumulations will most likely be light. Expect 1″-2″ of snow in most areas though Monday.

It looks like that wet weather will be sticking around for awhile! We’ll have a slight break on Tuesday, with another system moving in shortly after on Wednesday.