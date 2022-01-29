Freezing rain, ice creating slick road conditions for Sunday

by Will Wixey

Credit: Josh Reynolds, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — The icy roads in the Inland Northwest are about to get a whole lot more slippery.

While we are so familiar with the freezing streets, Sunday may pose a greater threat. With snowfall possibly coming soon, commuters should pay extra attention to the weekend weather and make the appropriate driving adjustments.

Spokane’s National Weather Service sent out an advisory warning drivers about Sunday’s road conditions. Freezing rain is expected for Eastern Washington, including most of I-90.

There will be a threat for freezing rain Sunday morning across the Cascade valleys into the Columbia Basin and the West Plains. Amounts will be light, but this could create slick travel conditions. Visit https://t.co/YW0K3oxu5J or follow @WSDOT_East for the latest road conditions pic.twitter.com/yUtBklR5iU — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 28, 2022

The amount of rain expected is low, but like the melting snow, it’s expected to re-freeze overnight. The roads could be even more hazardous on Monday with snow in the forecast.

WSDOT also provided some tips for drivers planning to make long-distance trips this weekend. They say you should check pass conditions and use chains and traction tires accordingly. They also advise you drive at slower than regular speeds and do not use cruise cruise control.

Also, leave extra room for cars behind and in front of you, and use extra caution at intersections, offramps, and bridges.

Follow these tips and stay safe on the roads this weekend in the Inland northwest.

