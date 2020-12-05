Freezing fog throughout the weekend could make for slick road conditions
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you venture out on Spokane area roads past dark this weekend, watch out for black ice. Dense, freezing fog is expected on and off throughout the weekend.
That fog will clear Saturday afternoon for a mostly sunny day with highs reaching 32. You can expect a partly cloudy Saturday evening with calm wind as foggy conditions return. They’ll stick around through Sunday morning, breaking for a mostly sunny day with highs reaching 36 degrees.
