Freezing fog throughout the weekend could make for slick road conditions

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you venture out on Spokane area roads past dark this weekend, watch out for black ice. Dense, freezing fog is expected on and off throughout the weekend.

That fog will clear Saturday afternoon for a mostly sunny day with highs reaching 32. You can expect a partly cloudy Saturday evening with calm wind as foggy conditions return. They’ll stick around through Sunday morning, breaking for a mostly sunny day with highs reaching 36 degrees.

Ok here we go again: The blue on the map shows from western Montana, east WA into northern Oregon widespread F-O-G! We've been noticing here in Spokane some icing on the roads and with out a doubt other areas under freezing cold conditions making for a slippery #wawx #idwx. pic.twitter.com/L2OP6BGENL — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 5, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.