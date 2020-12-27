Freezing fog heading into the region, plus there’s a chance for more snow – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday turned out to be a late white Christmas as snow rolled into the Inland Northwest and Idaho Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service, Spokane saw between three to four inches of snow. Coeur d’Alene saw about an inch more. The snow will stay on the ground tonight, but expect some patchy freezing fog in the air. Temperatures will stay in the low 30s.

Tomorrow, we’ll get a little bit of a warm up. Expect clouds and patchy freezing fog again. We’ll stay dry until at least Tuesday.

There’s another storm system heading in on Wednesday. It could bring in about 2-3 inches of snow. In the mountains, double that. Clouds will stick around for most of the week. We could see a little sunshine on Monday. Otherwise, keep those shovels and snow boots out because winter is just getting started.