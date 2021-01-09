Freezing fog and possible flurries will make for difficult driving conditions
SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a chance the Spokane area could be seeing some snow heading into the work week.
It will be a chilly weekend with lows reaching 29 degrees in Spokane on Saturday. Possible flurries early Sunday morning will be accompanied by patchy freezing fog, which will come and go throughout the remainder of the weekend.
Expect a chance of snow on Monday night, but don’t anticipate any accumulation. Temperatures will gradually heat up, turning whatever little snow we get into rain heading into the week.
