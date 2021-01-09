Freezing fog and possible flurries will make for difficult driving conditions

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a chance the Spokane area could be seeing some snow heading into the work week.

It will be a chilly weekend with lows reaching 29 degrees in Spokane on Saturday. Possible flurries early Sunday morning will be accompanied by patchy freezing fog, which will come and go throughout the remainder of the weekend.

Fog & freezing fog for some this morning. Typical areas impacted include US-2 from the West Plains to Davenport to the Waterville Plateau, along I-90 toward Ritzville and US-195 toward Spangle. Be prepared for reductions in visibility and possible slick spots on roads. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bJJJXWXNSH — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 9, 2021

Expect a chance of snow on Monday night, but don’t anticipate any accumulation. Temperatures will gradually heat up, turning whatever little snow we get into rain heading into the week.

