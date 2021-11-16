Freeman’s Taylor Wells leads the Scotties on the field, court and in the classroom

by Keith Osso

FREEMAN, Wash. — The Freeman Scotties saw their football season come to an end in the playoffs Friday night, but they had a great year.

One of their senior leaders is Taylor Wells, a do-everything player who hopes to keep playing sports in college next year.

Wells is not just an athlete, he’s a great student with a GPA over 3.9 and he’s involved in the school’s ASB. Wells is the subject of this week’s Shining Star.

