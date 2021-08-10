Freeman shooting suspect’s lawyers to file motion Friday, enter plea of not guilty by reason of insanity

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The lawyers representing the Freeman High School shooting suspect will soon file a motion on his behalf, pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

The new plea comes as Caleb Sharpe’s public defenders have obtained a new health evaluation that was not readily available at the time he had to enter his first plea.

Sharpe is accused of opening fire at the rural high school in 2017, killing his classmate Sam Strahan and injuring three girls.

He was 15 at the time of the shooting, but has been charged as an adult. Nearly four year after the shooting, he has still not gone to trial.

Sharpe’s case has been drawn out for several reasons. It took two years for a judge to decide he would be tried as an adult. Shortly after that, his attorney Bevan Maxey left the case as Sharpe’s family could not afford his fees.

His trial was pushed back even further as public defenders took his case and needed time to prepare.

Sharpe’s lawyers intend to file a motion with his new plea on Friday and his trial has been set for January 2022.

