Freeman shooter to be tried as adult in sentencing Tuesday

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — After over four years, a judge will finally sentence Caleb Sharpe Tuesday.

Back in 2017, Caleb Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School, killing one and injuring others.

Sharpe shot and killed classmate Sam Strahan, along with injuring three others. The trial for the shooting continuously got delayed due to defense attorney changes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the trial, a judge denied Sharpe’s motion to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, and ruled that Sharpe would be tried as an adult despite being 15 at the time of the crime.

Sharpe pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and several other charges on Jan. 6.

The defense is asking for a 20-year sentence because Sharpe was a juvenile at the time of the shooting. Sharpe could receive a life sentence, however the Washington Supreme Court ruled that there must be a possibility of parole for juvenile offenders.

