Freeman Schools to move some student groups to in-person classes starting October 5

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

FREEMAN, Wash. — Freeman Schools plan to gradually allow student ‘cohorts’ to return to class for in-person learning.

Starting Monday, October 5, students grades K-2 will move to a two-day schedule, where groups will attend two consecutive days of the week. Students grades 3-6 will attend one in-person day per week in a cohort model, and students grades 7-12 will remain at home for distanced learning.

Freeman Schools says parents will be contacted and advised of their children’s assigned days, and their nutrition and transportation services will “be in contact soon.”

