Freeman School District drafts reopening plan, expects virtual learning and small group ‘cohorts’

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

FREEMAN, Wash. — The Freeman School District is working on a back-to-school model for students this fall, planning to move toward a mostly virtual year, with certain groups of students able to meet in-person for small group instruction.

The School District says they have been working with Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz and the Spokane Regional Health District.

Students grades 3–12 will begin the year virtually, but grades Pre–2 and students of special needs will have the opportunity for small group “cohorts.”

“This is a unique and challenging time for everyone,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Randy Russel. “The Freeman SD is focused on minimizing risk for every member of the Freeman community and we remain dedicated to providing an optimal learning opportunity for students and a safe teaching environment for staff.”

Freeman says they will be sharing this plan with teachers and staff for feedback, and will have further updates within a week.

