Freeman School District announces move to full-time, in-person learning for all students

FREEMAN, Wash — The Freeman School District announced Friday it will bring all students back into classrooms, five days a week beginning in mid-April.

In an email, the district said the decision comes after careful consideration and consultation with students, staff and parents.

Thirty five students within the district remain on a full-time remote learning plan, but the district said those students will be invited to return in-person if they would like. Principals and teachers will develop a plan for those students who wish to continue remote learning.

Superintendent Randy Russell said the district will not be offering a hybrid schedule for fourth graders, but added that details will be worked out on an individual, case-by-case level, for all students.

“Our safety guidelines have served us well this far and we need to continue to follow these safety guidelines, maybe even more so, now that we have more students returning,” Russell said.

More information on the district’s plan can be found here.

