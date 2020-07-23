Freeman High School shooting suspect’s trial moved to June 2021

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in the Freeman High School shooting will not be tried until 2021, nearly four years after the shooting took place.

Judge Michael Price on Thursday approved a motion delaying Caleb Sharpe’s trial until June of next year. He was set to go to trial this October.

Sharpe admitted to opening fire at the high school in 2017. One classmate, Sam Strahan, was killed and three girls were injured.

Sharpe was 15 at the time of the shooting, but will be tried as an adult. Judge Price made that decision in June 2019 after a week of testimony and questioning as part of Sharpe’s declination hearing.

Sharpe faces a charge of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault. Had he been tried and convicted as a juvenile, he would have gotten out in about three years. With Sharpe being tried as an adult, he could face life in prison if convicted.

