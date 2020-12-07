Free virtual tutoring available for students in Spokane County

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Many students are struggling to stay afloat in school due to hardships caused by online learning. That is why Priority Spokane and Gonzaga University have partnered to provide free virtual tutoring and educational support services for K-12 students in Spokane County.

A study by the Northwest Evaluation Association found that students scored lower on math tests this fall than the last. Some parents have been getting their children help before the pandemic, but say virtual learning is difficult. According to NWEA, third, fourth and fifth graders fell as much as 10 points in math tests taken this year compared to last year.

During the sessions, students can get homework help, reading practice and tutoring.

The services will be available Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sessions are held over Zoom and are provided by GU students and retired teachers.

Parents are asked to sign up for one hour sessions, 24 hours in advance through the Priority Spokane website.

