Free shoes, socks, hygiene products at One Heart’s annual Back To School event

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Heart is a non-profit that exists to meet needs of kids in lower income and at risk neighborhoods.

It does this through providing tangible and intangible needs.

From shoes to relationships, they strategically invest in these kids to offer opportunities that will instill hope and purpose in them now and for their future.

Join them for the One Heart Back to School Event on August 21st and 22nd at one of their four locations across Spokane and Cheney.

It’s all for your students K-12th heading to school this fall with no strings attached!

The event will have shoes, socks, hygiene kits, a fun carnival atmosphere and snacks at every location.

Here are the locations for the event:

One Heart Center, 1827 E Pacific Ave – Saturday, Aug. 21, 10am-noon

Real Life Northside, 10101 N. Nevada St – Saturday, Aug. 21, 10am-noon

Grant Elementary School, 1300 E. 9th Ave – Sunday, Aug. 22, 10am-noon

Sutton Park, 815 Washington St (Cheney) – Sunday, Aug. 22, 11am-1pm

You’re also encouraged to donate leading up to the event at these locations:

West Plain Roasters, 108 College Ave (Cheney)

Lefevre St Bakery & Café, 123 S Lefevre St (Medical Lake)

Starbucks, 10510 W. SR2, STE 8 (Airway Heights)

Cheney Parks & Recreation Department, 615 4th St (Cheney)

Real Life Spokane, 10101 N. Nevada St (North Spokane)

One Heart Center, 1827 E. Pacific Ave – Monday-Friday, 11am-7pm

Everyone interested in participating is asked to please pre-register.

Registration slots will fill up quickly, so register as soon as you can.

If there are remaining slots available, registrations will close at the end of Thursday, August 19th.

You can register at this link on the One Heart website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.