Free PPE distribution continues at Spokane County Fairgrounds

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’ve had trouble finding personal protective equipment – you’re not alone. It shouldn’t have to be that way and Spokane County leaders agree.

Thanks to funding from the Cares Act, having access to these necessities just got a whole lot easier.

“I immediately signed up. I was like, where’s the email, where’s the email?!,” said Kari Conner, Owner of Ben & Jerry’s in Spokane.

As a business owner, Conner knows how hard it is to get her hands on personal protective equipment.

“Well, it’s almost impossible,” said Conner.

When it is possible, costs easily add up.

“They’ve gone from $3.00 to $25.00 a box,” said Conner. “As a small business you just cant afford it but you have to have them. You have to buy them but it just hurts.”

Conner believes it shouldn’t have to. She’s not alone.

That’s why county leaders are handing out free PPE to small businesses – free of charge.

“That way we can help them and they can help keep our community safe,” said Mary Kuney, Spokane County Commissioner for District 2.

It’s all thanks to money from the CARES Act. Out of the $2 million the county received, $1.5 million went towards purchasing face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, even plexiglass barriers.

“The expression on people’s faces. Knowing that we’re helping them stay open as well. It’s more than rewarding,” said Kuney.

“These will all help for the next couple of months,” said Conner.

Conner says the truth is, they need this PPE now more than ever.

“Now it’s a hard time because it’s starting to get cold and people aren’t out as much. This is the time we really need people coming to our businesses,” she said.

If you missed out on Wednesday’s event, the distribution will be happening again on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can sign up HERE.

