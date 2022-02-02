Free N95 masks to be available at Fred Meyer locations Thursday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Free N95 masks will soon be available at Fred Meyer pharmacies.

Fred Meyer will receive the masks starting Thursday as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Customers will be able to get up to three complimentary masks while supplies last.

Fred Meyer has several locations across the Inland Northwest, including:

400 S Thor St, Spokane

12120 N Division St, Spokane

15609 E Sprague, Spokane Valley

560 W Kathleen Ave, Coeur d’Alene

READ: Where to get free N95 masks in the Inland Northwest

RELATED: The rollout of free N95 masks has started across the Inland Northwest: Here’s where you can find yours

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.