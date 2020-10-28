Free emergency food boxes available in Spokane Valley this Friday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in need of food can pick up free emergency boxes in Spokane Valley this Friday.

The Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association is teaming up with Starr Ranch to provide produce, dairy, and pre-cooked meat.

Boxes will be distributed through a drive-thru and families are encouraged to wear their costumes to celebrate Halloween.

Distribution is based on a first come, first serve basis and will run from 12-2 p.m.

The event will be in the Empire Cold Storage and Frosty Ice parking lot at 11016 E Montgomery Dr in Spokane Valley.

