Free drive-in movies coming to Spokane Valley this August

Erin Robinson by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Add a trip to the drive-in movies to your summer bucket list!

Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation is bringing back the tradition with two movies planned for August.

Movie dates, times and titles include:

Friday, August 7 @ 8:30 p.m.

Movie: “Abominable”

Friday, August 21 @ 8:30 p.m.

Movie: “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Both of these events will take place in the south parking lot at Valley Mission Park. Admission is free and movie-goers will have to register their car before attending.

Each drive-in movie will allow up to 100 cars. Social distancing practices will be followed with proper spacing between cars.

Register here.